

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $47 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Realogy Holdings Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $46 million or $0.38 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $1.97 billion from $1.89 billion last year.



Realogy Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



