- (PLX AI) - Orion says collaboration partner Bayer upgrades estimate on Nubeqa's peak sales potential
- • Orion: Nubeqa's annual global peak sales could exceed EUR 3 billion according to Bayer
- • Previously Bayer anticipated that Nubeqa's annual global peak sales could exceed EUR 1 billion
- • Bayer holds global commercial rights to darolutamide and Orion is entitled to receive annually tiered royalties on global darolutamide sales
- • The total annual royalty rate is approximately 20% including product sales to Bayer
- • In addition to royalties, Orion is entitled to receive progressive one-off milestone payments from Bayer that may total EUR 280 million, depending on the future sales development of Nubeqa
