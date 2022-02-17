- (PLX AI) - Bayer raises peak sales for Nubeqa to exceed EUR 3 billion amid positive Phase III ARASENS trial data.
- • Raise in peak sales expectations follows presentation of positive Phase III trial ARASENS with darolutamide (Nubeqa) in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer at 2022 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium and publication in The New England Journal of Medicine
- • Broad development program underway with three additional ongoing or planned large clinical studies for darolutamide across a broad spectrum of prostate cancer
