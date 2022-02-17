DJ Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights . Sales of USD601.3 million increased sequentially by 14% compared to third quarter 2021 . Net loss of USD102.2 million or USD(5.98) per fully diluted share, improved sequentially by 17% compared tothird quarter 2021 . Adjusted net loss of USD50.3 million, or USD(2.94) per fully diluted share, improved sequentially by 53%compared to third quarter 2021 . Adjusted EBITDA of USD2.0 million increased sequentially by USD35.9 million as compared to third quarter 2021 . Year-end cash balance of USD248 million; continuing strong total liquidity of USD396 million

'We were pleased to see OEM production schedules begin to stabilize and volumes improve during the fourth quarter, compared to what we saw in the second and third quarters of 2021,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'Headwinds from increased material and labor costs remain and we have made progress in our negotiations to recover some of those increases in 2022. Our outlook anticipates further improvement in production volumes throughout the year, especially in the second half, which we expect will enable us to drive improved margins and cash flow going forward.'

Consolidated Results

Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Sales USD 601.3 USD 696.9 USD 2,330.2 USD 2,375.4 Net loss USD (102.2) USD (27.2) USD (322.8) USD (267.6) Adjusted net (loss) income USD (50.3) USD 3.3 USD (222.3) USD (141.4) Loss per diluted share USD (5.98) USD (1.61) USD (18.94) USD (15.82) Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share USD (2.94) USD 0.19 USD (13.04) USD (8.36) Adjusted EBITDA USD 2.0 USD 57.0 USD (8.0) USD 35.7

The year-over-year decline in fourth quarter sales was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix associated with continuing supply chain constraints, partially offset by favorable price adjustments. The year-over-year change in fourth quarter net loss was driven primarily by unfavorable volume and mix, higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, and higher income tax expense, partially offset by favorable price adjustments and lower selling, administrative and engineering (SGA&E) expense. The year-over-year change in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by unfavorable volume and mix, higher material costs, and higher wages and general inflation, partially offset by favorable price adjustments and lower SGA&E expense.

For the full year 2021, sales declined primarily due to the divestiture of certain business operations in Europe and India in 2020 and unfavorable volume and mix, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange. The year-over-year change in full year net loss was primarily driven by higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, unfavorable volume and mix, higher interest expense and higher income tax expense. These negative impacts were partially offset by lower SGA&E expense, improvements in operating efficiency, and other cost reduction initiatives. Full year adjusted EBITDA declined due primarily to higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, and unfavorable volume and mix, partially offset by lower SGA&E expense, improvements in operating efficiency, and other cost reduction initiatives.

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

New Business Awards

Electric vehicle trends continue to create opportunity for Cooper Standard. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company received net new business awards representing approximately USD26 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. Approximately USD18 million of these net new business awards were on electric vehicle platforms. For the full year 2021, the Company's net new business awards totaled approximately USD186 million, including USD106 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms. The Company believes its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service are competitive advantages that continue to drive the new business awards.

Continuing Execution of Cost Reduction and Strategic Initiatives

The Company remains focused on reducing ongoing costs through improved operating efficiency and further rightsizing of its operating footprint, overhead expenses and staffing levels. In 2021, these initiatives resulted in a combined cost savings of approximately USD81 million. Further restructuring actions and other cost savings initiatives are anticipated in 2022.

Quarterly Segment Results

Sales

Three Months Ended December 31, Variance Due To: 2021 2020 Change Volume / Mix^* Foreign Exchange (Dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers Unaudited Unaudited North America USD 291,104 USD 321,223 USD (30,119) USD (30,676) USD 557 Europe 121,166 176,663 (55,497) (50,442) (5,055) Asia Pacific 130,640 151,909 (21,269) (23,929) 2,660 South America 16,093 18,822 (2,729) (2,174) (555) Total Automotive 559,003 668,617 (109,614) (107,221) (2,393) Corporate, eliminations and other 42,346 28,265 14,081 14,427 (346) Consolidated USD 601,349 USD 696,882 USD (95,533) USD (92,794) USD (2,739)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was mainly driven by the decline in vehicle productionvolume caused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro, the Chinese Renminbi and theBrazilian Real.

Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December Variance Due To: 31, 2021 2020 Change Volume / Mix^ Foreign Cost Decreases / * Exchange (Increases) (Dollar amounts in thousands) Segment adjusted EBITDA Unaudited Unaudited North America 3,810 38,378 (34,568) (8,015) (3,712) (22,841) Europe (8,607) 8,488 (17,095) (14,374) (312) (2,409) Asia Pacific (3,732) 19,455 (23,187) (3,521) (504) (19,162) South America (3,096) (2,233) (863) (899) (364) 400 Total Automotive (11,625) 64,088 (75,713) (26,809) (4,892) (44,012) Corporate, eliminations and 13,636 (7,072) 20,708 12,294 (432) 8,846 other Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 2,011 57,016 (55,005) (14,515) (5,324) (35,166)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was mainly driven by the decline in vehicle productionvolume caused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . Foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Mexican Peso and the Canadian Dollar. . The Cost Decreases / (Increases) category above includes:? The increase in material costs, wages, and general inflation - Lower SGA&E expense, savings from past restructuring actions and savings from manufacturing efficiencies.

Full Year Segment Results

Sales

Year Ended December 31, Variance Due To: 2021 2020 Change Volume / Mix^ Foreign Divestitures / * Exchange Other (Dollar amounts in thousands) Sales to external customers Unaudited North America USD USD USD 6,889 USD 2,118 USD 4,771 USD - 1,148,257 1,141,368 Europe 518,245 586,739 (68,494) (40,454) 21,177 (49,217) Asia Pacific 458,306 468,042 (9,736) (20,362) 25,917 (15,291) South America 61,713 60,754 959 4,425 (3,466) - Total Automotive 2,186,521 2,256,903 (70,382) (54,273) 48,399 (64,508) Corporate, eliminations and 143,670 118,536 25,134 23,351 1,783 - other Consolidated USD USD USD USD (30,922) USD 50,182 USD (64,508)

