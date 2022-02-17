Anzeige
WKN: A1H5BU ISIN: US21676P1030 
Stuttgart
17.02.22
08:12 Uhr
13,800 Euro
-0,900
-6,12 %
17.02.2022
337 Leser
Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

DJ Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Cooper Standard Holdings Inc. Cooper Standard Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results 17-Feb-2022 / 22:30 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights . Sales of USD601.3 million increased sequentially by 14% compared to third quarter 2021 . Net loss of USD102.2 million or USD(5.98) per fully diluted share, improved sequentially by 17% compared tothird quarter 2021 . Adjusted net loss of USD50.3 million, or USD(2.94) per fully diluted share, improved sequentially by 53%compared to third quarter 2021 . Adjusted EBITDA of USD2.0 million increased sequentially by USD35.9 million as compared to third quarter 2021 . Year-end cash balance of USD248 million; continuing strong total liquidity of USD396 million

'We were pleased to see OEM production schedules begin to stabilize and volumes improve during the fourth quarter, compared to what we saw in the second and third quarters of 2021,' said Jeffrey Edwards, chairman and CEO, Cooper Standard. 'Headwinds from increased material and labor costs remain and we have made progress in our negotiations to recover some of those increases in 2022. Our outlook anticipates further improvement in production volumes throughout the year, especially in the second half, which we expect will enable us to drive improved margins and cash flow going forward.'

Consolidated Results 

Quarter Ended December 31,  Year Ended December 31, 
                      2021    2020       2021    2020 
                      (Dollar amounts in millions except per share amounts) 
                      Unaudited  Unaudited    Unaudited 
Sales                    USD 601.3   USD 696.9     USD 2,330.2  USD 2,375.4 
Net loss                  USD (102.2)  USD (27.2)     USD (322.8)  USD (267.6) 
Adjusted net (loss) income         USD (50.3)  USD 3.3      USD (222.3)  USD (141.4) 
Loss per diluted share           USD (5.98)  USD (1.61)     USD (18.94)  USD (15.82) 
Adjusted (loss) earnings per diluted share USD (2.94)  USD 0.19      USD (13.04)  USD (8.36) 
Adjusted EBITDA               USD 2.0    USD 57.0      USD (8.0)   USD 35.7

The year-over-year decline in fourth quarter sales was primarily attributable to unfavorable volume and mix associated with continuing supply chain constraints, partially offset by favorable price adjustments. The year-over-year change in fourth quarter net loss was driven primarily by unfavorable volume and mix, higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, and higher income tax expense, partially offset by favorable price adjustments and lower selling, administrative and engineering (SGA&E) expense. The year-over-year change in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was driven primarily by unfavorable volume and mix, higher material costs, and higher wages and general inflation, partially offset by favorable price adjustments and lower SGA&E expense.

For the full year 2021, sales declined primarily due to the divestiture of certain business operations in Europe and India in 2020 and unfavorable volume and mix, partially offset by favorable foreign exchange. The year-over-year change in full year net loss was primarily driven by higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, unfavorable volume and mix, higher interest expense and higher income tax expense. These negative impacts were partially offset by lower SGA&E expense, improvements in operating efficiency, and other cost reduction initiatives. Full year adjusted EBITDA declined due primarily to higher material costs, higher wages and general inflation, and unfavorable volume and mix, partially offset by lower SGA&E expense, improvements in operating efficiency, and other cost reduction initiatives.

Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measures, calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'), are provided in the attached supplemental schedules.

New Business Awards

Electric vehicle trends continue to create opportunity for Cooper Standard. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company received net new business awards representing approximately USD26 million in incremental anticipated future annualized sales. Approximately USD18 million of these net new business awards were on electric vehicle platforms. For the full year 2021, the Company's net new business awards totaled approximately USD186 million, including USD106 million in new awards on electric vehicle platforms. The Company believes its world-class engineering and manufacturing capabilities, its innovation programs and its reputation for quality and service are competitive advantages that continue to drive the new business awards.

Continuing Execution of Cost Reduction and Strategic Initiatives

The Company remains focused on reducing ongoing costs through improved operating efficiency and further rightsizing of its operating footprint, overhead expenses and staffing levels. In 2021, these initiatives resulted in a combined cost savings of approximately USD81 million. Further restructuring actions and other cost savings initiatives are anticipated in 2022.

Quarterly Segment Results

Sales 

Three Months Ended December 31,  Variance Due To: 
                 2021    2020    Change    Volume / Mix^* Foreign Exchange 
                 (Dollar amounts in thousands) 
Sales to external customers    Unaudited Unaudited 
North America           USD 291,104 USD 321,223 USD (30,119)  USD (30,676)   USD 557 
Europe              121,166  176,663  (55,497)   (50,442)    (5,055) 
Asia Pacific           130,640  151,909  (21,269)   (23,929)    2,660 
South America           16,093   18,822   (2,729)   (2,174)     (555) 
Total Automotive         559,003  668,617  (109,614)  (107,221)    (2,393) 
Corporate, eliminations and other 42,346   28,265   14,081    14,427     (346) 
Consolidated           USD 601,349 USD 696,882 USD (95,533)  USD (92,794)   USD (2,739)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was mainly driven by the decline in vehicle productionvolume caused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . The impact of foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Euro, the Chinese Renminbi and theBrazilian Real.

Adjusted EBITDA 

Three Months Ended December   Variance Due To: 
               31, 
               2021    2020    Change   Volume / Mix^ Foreign     Cost Decreases / 
                                *       Exchange    (Increases) 
               (Dollar amounts in thousands) 
Segment adjusted EBITDA    Unaudited Unaudited 
North America         3,810   38,378   (34,568)  (8,015)    (3,712)     (22,841) 
Europe            (8,607)  8,488   (17,095)  (14,374)    (312)      (2,409) 
Asia Pacific         (3,732)  19,455   (23,187)  (3,521)    (504)      (19,162) 
South America         (3,096)  (2,233)  (863)   (899)     (364)      400 
Total Automotive       (11,625)  64,088   (75,713)  (26,809)    (4,892)     (44,012) 
Corporate, eliminations and  13,636   (7,072)  20,708   12,294     (432)      8,846 
other 
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 2,011   57,016   (55,005)  (14,515)    (5,324)     (35,166)

^* Net of customer price adjustments . Volume and mix, net of customer price adjustments, was mainly driven by the decline in vehicle productionvolume caused by the impact of semiconductor and other OEM supply chain issues. . Foreign currency exchange was primarily related to the Mexican Peso and the Canadian Dollar. . The Cost Decreases / (Increases) category above includes:? The increase in material costs, wages, and general inflation - Lower SGA&E expense, savings from past restructuring actions and savings from manufacturing efficiencies.

Full Year Segment Results

Sales 

Year Ended December 31,       Variance Due To: 
                2021    2020    Change   Volume / Mix^ Foreign     Divestitures / 
                                  *       Exchange     Other 
                (Dollar amounts in thousands) 
Sales to external customers   Unaudited 
North America          USD      USD      USD 6,889   USD 2,118    USD 4,771     USD - 
                1,148,257  1,141,368 
Europe             518,245   586,739   (68,494)  (40,454)    21,177      (49,217) 
Asia Pacific          458,306   468,042   (9,736)   (20,362)    25,917      (15,291) 
South America          61,713   60,754   959     4,425     (3,466)     - 
Total Automotive        2,186,521  2,256,903  (70,382)  (54,273)    48,399      (64,508) 
Corporate, eliminations and   143,670   118,536   25,134   23,351     1,783      - 
other 
Consolidated          USD      USD      USD      USD (30,922)   USD 50,182     USD (64,508)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 17, 2022 16:30 ET (21:30 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
