

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Ventas Inc. (VTR):



Earnings: -$40.85 million in Q4 vs. $110.45 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.10 in Q4 vs. $0.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Ventas Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $292.95 million or $0.73 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.03 per share Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q4 vs. $0.92 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76 to $0.80



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VENTAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de