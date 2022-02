WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Liberty Global plc (LBTYA) Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings from continuing operations of $638.3 million, compared to loss of $1.02 million last year.



The company reported fourth-quarter revenues of $1.92 billion, down 42% from $3.31 billion last year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LIBERTY GLOBAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de