

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The former deputy prime minister of Great Britain, Nick Clegg, has been named as the head of global affairs at Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB), formerly known as Facebook. The CEO of the company, Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement through a Facebook post on Wednesday.



'I've asked Nick Clegg to take on a new position as President, Global Affairs,' Zuckerberg said. Clegg, a Cambridge University graduate, joined Facebook back in 2018 as the chief of policy and communication. The decision is driven by the current global complications that the company is facing, according to reports. Clegg was the leader of Britain's centrist Liberal Democrats party.



'Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations,' Zuckerberg said. However, the promotion is thought to be more decorative as Clegg has been handling the same tasks as the deputy head of the organization, with the only change being that he is answerable to only Zuckerberg and the COO of the company, Sheryl Sandberg, who is also known as the second-in-command to Zuckerberg.



'As Nick takes on this new leadership role, it will enable me to focus more of my energy on leading the company as we build new products for the future, and it will support Sheryl as she continues to focus on the success of our business,' Zuckerberg added.



Talking about Clegg's role in handling the ongoing onslaught of foreign legal run-ins, Zuckerberg said, 'The work we do at Meta matters to a lot of people around the world. We're at the center of a lot of debates about technology and society,' added Zuckerberg.







