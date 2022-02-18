

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in Japan were up 0.5 percent on year in January, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent and down from 0.8 percent in December.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices were up 0.1 percent - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous month.



Core CPI, which excludes volatile food prices, was up 0.2 percent on year - missing forecasts for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from 0.5 percent a month earlier.







