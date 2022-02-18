

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $224 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $43 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $355 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $3.41 billion from $2.96 billion last year.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



