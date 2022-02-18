Transparency Market Research: Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market to Exceed US$ 29 Bn Mark by 2031, Finds TMR Study

- Clinical advantages of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices for increased diagnosis time and precise results as compared to conventional heart monitors to cement growth

- High prevalence of congestive heart failure globally with an update of the American Heart Association for alarming increase in the future to steer growth of the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical use of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to assess heartbeat rate over time, correlate symptoms with heartbeat, detect abnormal heart rhythms, and to analyze other symptoms of the heart fuel the growth of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2031.

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices feature distinct functional properties. The devices enable to monitor the heart with increased detection time and obtain precise results in comparison with conventional heart monitors.

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices have proven to be useful to monitor and record the heartbeat for longer duration to capture a brief, irregular, but potentially critical arrhythmia. Importantly, these devices are used to assist doctors to diagnose irregular cardiac arrhythmias that occur infrequently and unpredictably. Such arrhythmias usually exhibit symptoms, but are mostly not present by the time patient reaches the doctor. For such reasons, several cardiac arrhythmias are challenging to be diagnosed using conventional ECGs.

North America is a key region in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. This can be attributed to substantial funds for advanced devices for the treatment of cardiac diseases and high incidence of heart failure due to a sizeable elderly population.

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Key Findings of Report

High incidence of prevalence of heart-related issues, including angina, coronary heart disease, arrhythmia, and valve blockage stirs demand for ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to track and monitor the heart to avoid fatal outcomes

Critical use of cardiac monitoring devices for the value of cardiac output in the treatment of heart attacks, and to monitor the heart to avoid fatal outcomes create ample opportunities

Need to execute advanced and minimally invasive surgery to improve patients' heart activity and improved outcomes of various cardiac procedures propels the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

Growth curve of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market to benefit from rising demand for advanced cardiac devices such as event monitors, Holter monitors, implantable loop recorders, and mobile cardiac telemetry

Use of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to detect, eliminate, and restrict mycoplasma infection in cell culture displays demand from research institutions and organizations

Investments in healthcare from governments and large corporations, along with favorable reimbursement policies to fuel the growth of the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market

Significance of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices to serve individuals at remote locations that do not have a cardiologist in proximity, and have the advantage of interns and junior practitioners to be trained to use these devices

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Growth Drivers

Rise in the number of individuals afflicted with obesity, high cholesterol, diabetes mellitus, and high blood pressure that are the leading causes of heart failure fuels the growth of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market. According to statistics of the American Heart Association, congestive heart failure is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. that accounts for 8.5% of deaths.

Advantages of ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices for uninterrupted monitoring of the heart stir demand

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market - Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market are;

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom Holdings

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

The ambulatory cardiac monitoring devices market is segmented as follows;

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Type

ECG Devices

Resting ECG Devices



Stress ECG Devices

Holter Monitors

Event Monitors

Implantable Loop Recorders

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

