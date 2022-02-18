Ethanim Launch Event Wraps Up in Tokyo

TOKYO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethanim Launch Event - Metaverse: Decentralization and Eternity - was held in Tokyo on 8th, February, where Ethanim CEO, Takaaki Ansai delivered a keynote speech on its design concept, structure, and blueprint. This emerging tech is vigorously paving its way towards the Metaverse world.

Ethanim made its official debut

Takaaki Ansai pointed out, "While everyone else is focusing on upper-layer applications, Ethanim actually cares about decentralization. We work to solidify this blockchain-based platform".

Since its White Paper 1.0 was released last December, this fundamental infrastructure for Metaverse has been striving for more decentralization.

Important guests made their voices heard

Among those experts and opinion leaders attending the event, four guests elaborated on their own minds:

Hiroyuki Morikawa, professor at the Graduate School of Engineering and the Advanced Science and Technology Research Center of the University of Tokyo.

Andy Suzuki, a former official at the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), former marketing officer at Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. and Huawei Japan, and now legal person for Bango PLC Japan.

Jirou Ishii, engaged in game development, IP development, scriptwriting, planning, original story draft, supervision, etc; reviewer for Japan Game Awards since 2010.

Takehiro Ando, sisilala TV representative, director of DONUTS, and producer of BLACK STAR -Theater Starless- and Deviation Million Arthur.

As Metaverse catches on, Ethanim endeavors to blaze new trails in joint hands with game developers. It is believed that it is only a matter of time before Ethanim rises from various Metaverse platforms.

