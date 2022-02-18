- (PLX AI) - Pihlajalinna Q4 revenue EUR 154.7 million.
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.19
|07:36
|PIHLAJALINNA OYJ: Payment of share rewards based on the share-based incentive programme as a directed share issue of own shares of the company without consideration
|07:10
|Pihlajalinna Q4 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 14.9 Million
|07:06
|PIHLAJALINNA OYJ: Pihlajalinna Financial Statements Release 1 Jan-31 Dec 2021 (12 months)
|07.02.
|PIHLAJALINNA OYJ: Pihlajalinna Plc publishes Financial Statements Release for January 1-December 31, 2021 on Friday, February 18, 2022
|01.02.
|PIHLAJALINNA OYJ: Pohjola Hospital is now part of Pihlajalinna
