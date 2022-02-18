- (PLX AI) - Renault FY revenue EUR 46,213 million.
- • FY net income EUR 967 million
- • FY automotive free cash flow EUR 1,272 million
|Renault Posts Profit In 2021; Group Revenue Up 6.3%
|BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) said the Group largely exceeded its 2021 financial targets despite the impact of semiconductor shortages and rising raw...
|Renault swings back to profit after two years of losses
|Renault FY Operating Income EUR 1,398 Million
|RENAULT GROUP: Renault Group exceeds its 2021 targets and accelerates its Renaulution strategy
|RENAULT Group: Communication about availability - 2021 Earnings Report
