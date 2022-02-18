- (PLX AI) - Ferronordic Q4 revenue SEK 1,694 million vs. estimate SEK 1,614 million.
- • Q4 net income SEK 88 million
- • Q4 gross margin 16.9%
- • Q4 EBIT margin 6.6%
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Ferronordic Q4 EBIT SEK 112 Million vs. Estimate SEK 124 Million
|07:36
|FERRONORDIC AB: Year-end report 1 January - 31 December 2021
|Mo
|Ferronordic Crashes 11% as Carnegie Downgrades on Russia Risk
|(PLX AI) - Ferronordic shares fell 11% in early trading after analysts at Carnegie downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing increased political risk from Russia. • Price target slashed to SEK 260...
|04.02.
|FERRONORDIC AB: Invitation to Ferronordic's investor presentation 18 February 2022
|02.01.
|Ferronordic bestellt 32 E-Lkw
|Ferronordic, ein Service- und Vertriebsunternehmen in den Bereichen Baumaschinen und Lkw, hat seinen ersten Auftrag für Elektro-Lkw in Deutschland erteilt. Der Auftrag umfasst 21 Renault Trucks D Z.E...
