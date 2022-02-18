- (PLX AI) - Brunel Q4 revenue EUR 245.4 million.
- • Q4 gross margin 24.2%
|Brunel International NV: Brunel Q4 and FY 2021 results: accelerated growth with continued high profitability
Amsterdam, 18 February 2022 - Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results.
Key...
|07:40
|Brunel Q4 EBIT EUR 15.7 Million
|08.12.21
|Brunel International NV: Brunel creates a leading position in global renewable energy market with acquisition of fast-growing recruitment specialist Taylor Hopkinson
Amsterdam, 8 December 2021- Brunel International N.V. (Brunel; BRNL), a global provider of flexible workforce solutions and expertise, today announces the acquisition of 72% of the shares of Taylor
|03.12.21
|Oilandgasjobsearch.com; Brunel International N.V.: Research: Global Energy Industry Set to Redefine Itself to Better Attract Workers in 2022
Study shows action is required to address skills shortages, supply chain disruptions, job security concerns, environmental attitudes, and growing requests for diversity
LONDON, Dec....
|22.11.21
|Aon ernennt Pierre Brunel zum neuen CEO von Aon Schweiz
Pierre Brunel verfügt über 30 Jahre Erfahrung in der Versicherungsbranche, hauptsächlich in der Schweiz und mit Fokus auf dem grossen Inlandsgeschäft.Zürich - Der globale Dienstleistungsunternehmen
