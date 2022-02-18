- (PLX AI) - Eni FY adjusted net income EUR 4,740 million, driven by better operating performance, improved results of equity investments and remarkable recovery in the upstream scenario.
- • Financial discipline and cost reduction initiatives implemented to withstand the enduring impact of COVID-19 enabled Eni to capture the full upside of 2021's strong economic recovery, reporting €9.7 billion of adjusted EBIT, the company said
- • E&P adjusted EBIT at €9.3 billion
- • Outlook to be disclosed at CMD on March 18
