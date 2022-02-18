Southern California Gas Company is submitting an application to build a 10 to 20GW electrolyzer and 25 to 35GW of new and curtailed wind and solar, along with 2GW of energy storage, to deliver green hydrogen to the Los Angeles Basin.From pv magazine USA The Southern California Gas Company announced a plan to develop the nation's largest green hydrogen energy infrastructure system - the "Angeles Link" - which would deliver green hydrogen to the Los Angeles Basin region. Southern California Gas will submit the first phase of its plans to the California Public Utilities Commission today. While the ...

