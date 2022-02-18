



SINGAPORE, Feb 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - 2021 was a huge year for the cryptocurrency market, with huge strides in growth and adoption of digital assets, NFTs, and blockchain worldwide. It was also an incredible year for Moonstake as we rose to the top rankings of global staking providers, reaching a total staking assets of $1.8 billion thanks to the support of our users and partners worldwide. As we begin the new year 2022, Moonstake as well as our strategic coin partners have many exciting news and programs in store for you as our platforms scale and evolve. To welcome our user community into the exciting new year, we're creating a series of articles in collaboration with our strategic partner on what you need to know about our partner coins in the year 2022, this time with Centrality.As of February 2021, Moonstake has been supporting CENNZ staking via strategic partnership with the development team behind the Centrality blockchain, CENNZnet, since August 2020. Most notably, Moonstake was the world's first wallet to support CENNZ MainNet and CPAY and has since remained one of the leading CENNZ staking providers. In fact, our staking volume for CENNZ has reached $5.5 million, making Moonstake Wallet the largest CENNZ staking pool in the world. This number is achieved within just 10 days since the launch of CENNZ staking. Since then, Moonstake has hosted a number of campaigns that promote awareness of the Centrality ecosystem as well as adoption of CENNZ staking to global users including commission-free staking campaigns and giveaways.In 2021, CENNZnet accomplished a number of major development milestones. In June, its decentralized exchange CENNZX went live, allowing super fast and totally secure exchange of CENNZnet's core tokens and eventually, any active CENNZnet token. The official CENNZnet NFT module was also launched, allowing users to mint and sell NFTs on CENNZnet without ever needing to touch a smart contract. CENNZnet also launched its own two-way token bridge, Emery, which connects CENNZnet to Ethereum for seamless cross-chain data and asset transfer. Additionally, the network also successfully hosted a number of hackathons despite Covid-19 disruption as well as a grant program to incentivize building on the CENNZnet chain. In this article, we will be interviewing our partner at Centrality about what is in store for the Centrality ecosystem and its user community in 2022.Q1 Which 2021 achievements are you the most proud of?It's been a huge year for CENNZnet. With the mainnet up and running, 2021 has been the year of non-stop building and innovation, and my has it been exciting! So far the team have successfully launched staking, CENNZX our decentralised exchange, point and click NFTs, the Emery token bridge and even gone carbon negative to name just a few!2021 was the year of the NFT and CENNZnet pivoted fast to join the market leaders. Using our protocol level NFT module users can mint and sell NFTs on CENNZnet without ever needing to touch a smart contract. Instead, users can create custom NFTs using just a Javascript API or point and click with a UI.Not only will this make it super straightforward for anyone to mint NFT assets, but creators also won't be locked into a specific marketplace.This piece of work will open us up to work with some major metaverse projects in 2022, so you could say that it's the most exciting launch for 2021.Q2 What measures are you going to take in 2022 to further increase adoption of CENNZnet?In the second half of 2021 we were focussed on fostering relationships with established metaverse projects with very large and engaged communities. In the first quarter of 2022 we will begin the announcements about these partnerships. These campaigns are primarily designed to increase the number of people in our communities, with the next step to be educating them on how they can get involved with our project via purchasing CENNZ and staking.Q3 What can users expect from Centrality in 2022?The spectacular work that has happened in 2021 means the team will be hitting the ground running in 2022. Expect some super exciting projects, rebranding CENNZnet as the 'blockchain for the metaverse', exclusive partnerships and the full implementation of on-chain decentralised governance.Moonstake is proud to be strategic partners of Centrality. We will continue to maintain strong support for the ever growing and developing Centrality ecosystem and hope to bring even more great value to CENNZ and crypto users worldwide in 2022 to help accelerate adoption of the Centrality and Moonstake ecosystems together.About MoonstakeAs a world-leading staking service provider, Moonstake develops and operates decentralized wallet services for enterprises and end users.Our full-scale staking business started in August 2020. With the support of users all over the world, our total staking assets has risen to 1.8 billion dollars. In June 2021, we ranked third among 15,000 staking providers globally.So far, we have expanded our business and ecosystem through about 30 strategic partnerships, including major blockchains such as Emurgo which is a constituent organization of Cardano, TRON, and NEO. In May 2021, we became a wholly owned subsidiary of the listed company "OIO Holdings Limited" on the Singapore Stock Exchange and we are working to further expand Moonstake's business and improve our credibility. https://www.moonstake.io/About CentralityCentrality is the world's leading fintech venture platform based in New Zealand. They have received a research grant from the New Zealand government and are working with the New Zealand government to build a decentralized system through the public-private integrated organization "Digital Identity NZ" together with NZ Tech and Singlesource. https://centrality.ai/