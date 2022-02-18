- (PLX AI) - Kemira Vice Chairman of the Board Matti Kähkönen has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|Kemira Vice Chairman Buys Shares for EUR 60,900
|(PLX AI) - Kemira Vice Chairman of the Board Matti Kähkönen has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares.
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Vice Chairman of the Board Matti Kähkönen has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares
|Di
|Kemira CEO Buys Shares for Nearly EUR 60,000
|(PLX AI) - Kemira President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares.• Now owns 150,149 shares
► Artikel lesen
|Di
|Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; President and CEO Jari Rosendal has purchased 5,000 Kemira shares
|Di
|Kemira Oyj: Announcement of manager's transaction; Chairman of the Board Jari Paasikivi has purchased 16,000 Kemira shares
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|KEMIRA OYJ
|12,170
|+0,74 %