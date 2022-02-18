

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SKFOF.PK), a Swiss specialty chemical provider to the building sector and motor vehicle industry, on Friday posted a rise in earnings for the full year, with a rise in sales in almost all of its regional markets around the globe.



For the fiscal 2021, the Baar-headquartered firm reported a net profit of CHF 1.04 billion or CHF 7.39 per share, compared with CHF 825.1 million or CHF 5.82 per share, reported for the fiscal 2020.



Operating profit or EBIT for the period was recorded at CHF1.39 billion as against CHF 1.13 billion last year.



Operating profit before depreciation or EBITDA posted at CHF 1.75 billion, compared with CHF 1.49 billion a year ago.



The company said it will propose a 16 percent increase in its gross dividend to CHF 2.90 per share, compared with its previous year's CHF 2.50.



Despite Covid-19 induced hurdles, the chemical firm generated its net sales at CHF 9.25 billion, compared with CHF 7.87 billion.



For the Europe, Middle East, Africa, regions, the company reported a rise in sales by 16.1 percent in the last fiscal, compared with a sales growth of 4.4 percent, reported for 2020.



The Americas, Asia/Pacifica regions recorded sales growths of 21 percent and 19 percent, respectively, compared with one percent and 12.6 percent, during the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2022, Sika expects its sales to surpass CHF 10 billion for the first time and is also anticipating an over-proportional increase in EBIT.







