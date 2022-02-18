Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
Tradegate
18.02.22
08:23 Uhr
10,278 Euro
+0,134
+1,32 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,26210,28609:29
10,26210,28609:29
Dow Jones News
18.02.2022 | 08:31
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares 2022-02-18 / 08:00

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 17.02.2022

Nordea Bank Abp Stock exchange release - Changes in company's own shares 17.02.2022 at 22.30 EET

Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 17.02.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows: 

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR* ** Total cost, EUR* ** 
     XSTO          828,127                  10.18    8,431,946.06 
     XHEL          890,502                  10.22    9,101,286.64 
     CEUX          903,389                  10.20    9,214,347.40 
     AQEU           81,428                  10.19     829,880.41 
     TQEX           22,976                  10.20     234,296.44 
     XCSE          139,996                  10.23    1,432,527.19 
     Total         2,866,418                  10.20    29,244,284.13

* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.6437 and DKK to EUR 7.4393 ** Rounded to two decimals

On 20 October 2021, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 2.0bn based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 44,685,210 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 7,112,244 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1152C_1-2022-2-18.pdf

On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011 Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Media Release

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:   English 
Company:   Nordea Bank Abp 
       Smålandsgatan 17 
       105 71 Stockholm 
       Sweden 
ISIN:     FI4000297767 
Valor:    A2N6F4 
Listed:    Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX 
       Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1282831 
 
End of News  EQS News Service 
=------------

1282831 2022-02-18

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1282831&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
