DJ VK Company: Notification of FY 2021 Results and Conference Call

18-Feb-2022

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company: Notification of FY 2021 Results and Conference Call

18 February, 2022

VK COMPANY LIMITED

Notification of FY 2021 Results and Conference Call

VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred as "VK" or "the Company"), one of the largest Internet companies in the Russian-speaking Internet market, will release its audited results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 ending 31st December 2021, before market opens, on Thursday 3rd March 2022.

The management team will host an analyst and investor conference call and webcast at 16.00 Moscow time (13.00 London, 8.00 New York) on the same day, including a Question and Answer session.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, March 3

Time: 16:00 (Moscow), 13:00 (London), 8:00 (New York)

Dial-in Numbers (recommended option to be able to ask questions*):

From the UK/International: +44 (0) 330 336 9601 (local access) / 0800 279 6877 (toll free) From Russia: +7 495 646 5137 (local access) / 8 10 8002 8655011 (toll free)

From the US: +1 646 828 8073 (local access) / 800 289 0720 (toll free)

Confirmation Codes:

2449422 (English, recommended) - will be the main language of the call

1344067 (Russian, optional)

Webcast (recommended option to be able to listen and view related slides):

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/vk20220303/en

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/vk20220303/ru

*We recommend participants to dial at least 5 minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

Replay:

Following the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the website of VK at https:// vk.company/en/investors/materials/

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434 Mobile: +7 905 594 6604 E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Alina Fedorova Mobile: +7 916 238 1297 E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team

About VK

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use the ecosystem services.

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services, browse jobs and hire talent (via Youla and VK Jobs), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citymobil and Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

ISIN: US5603172082
TIDM: VKCO

