

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) on Friday reported attributable profit of 2.95 billion pounds for the year ended 31 December 2021 compared with loss of 753 million pounds for the year earlier.



Earnings per share were $25.3p compared with loss per share of 6.2p a year ago.



The company posted operating profit before tax of 4.032 billion pounds compared with loss of 481 million pounds a year earlier.



Profit before impairment releases/(losses) excluding notable items declined to 2.509 billion pounds from 3.034 billion pounds last year.



Total income, including net interest income and non-interest income was 10.512 billion pounds compared with 10.508 billion pounds last year.



Net interest income rose to 7.614 billion pounds for the year, compared with 7.476 billion pounds last year.



Non-interest income decreased to 2.898 billion pounds, from 3.032 billion pounds a year ago.



Further, the company declared a final dividend of 7.5p per share to be paid on 4 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 18 March.



Looking forward, the company said that economic outlook remains uncertain. It expects income excluding notable items to be above 11 billion pounds in the Go-forward group in 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de