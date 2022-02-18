- (PLX AI) - FLSmidth Vice Chair of the Board, Tom Knutzen, has purchased 5,000 shares.
- • He is set to become Chairman at the AGM on March 30
- • Knutzen now owns 30,000 FLSmidth shares
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|29,010
|29,090
|10:14
|29,010
|29,080
|10:14
|Zeit
|09:16
|FLSmidth Incoming Chairman Buys 5,000 Shares
(PLX AI) - FLSmidth Vice Chair of the Board, Tom Knutzen, has purchased 5,000 shares.• He is set to become Chairman at the AGM on March 30• Knutzen now owns 30,000 FLSmidth shares
|09:05
FLSmidth A/S: Trading in FLSmidth & Co. A/S by Board member
Tom Knutzen, Vice Chair of the Board, has purchased 5,000 shares and consequently has a total shareholding of 30,000 shares.
Contacts:
Investor RelationsJannick Lindegaard Denholt, +45...
