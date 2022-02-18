- (PLX AI) - Orion shares soared 23% in early trading after partner Bayer tripled its forecast of Nubeqa's peak sales potential to over EUR 3 billion.
- • Raise in peak sales expectations follows presentation of positive Phase III trial ARASENS with darolutamide (Nubeqa) in metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer
- • With a royalty rate of approximately 20%, Orion's peak sales would be at least EUR 600 million, not including progressive milestone payments from Bayer that may total up to EUR 280 million
- • With peak sales of EUR 600 million, Orion's valuation would go to EUR 50 per share from EUR 41, Carnegie analysts said; before today, Carnegie had a price target of EUR 38 for Orion
