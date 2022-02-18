

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported Friday that its first-half net return before taxation climbed to 117.93 billion pounds from 95.48 billion pounds last year.



Return per ordinary share was 26.34 pence, compared to 22.81 pence a year ago. Revenue return per ordinary share was 8.94 pence, higher than 7.25 pence last year.



Gross revenue and capital gains increased to 123.36 million pounds from prior year's 101.25 million pounds.







