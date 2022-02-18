Western Australia has introduced new curtailment rules which will allow for all new and upgraded solar PV and battery energy storage installations with an inverter capacity of 5 kW or less to be remotely turned down or switched off in emergency situations.From pv magazine Australia New Emergency Solar Management rules have been introduced in Western Australia (WA), as the state grapples with the rapid transition of its power system from one dominated by large-scale, synchronous, thermal generation to one featuring increasing amounts of distributed energy resources (DER), including rooftop solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...