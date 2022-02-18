Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
BUY! 688% Kurspotential? Das übersehene "Elektropferd" für Ihr Depot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRW ISIN: SE0015244520 Ticker-Symbol: BIX0 
Frankfurt
18.02.22
08:02 Uhr
3,314 Euro
-0,158
-4,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.02.2022 | 09:56
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BioInvent International: Invitation to Presentation of BioInvent's Year-end Report 2021

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2022 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV)

Lund, Sweden, February 18, 2022 - BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) invites to a presentation of the Year-end report 2021 and a telephone conference with CEO Martin Welschof. The presentation will be held in English.

When: 2:00 p.m. CET, Wednesday February 23, 2022.

Listen to the presentation: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bioinvent-q4-2021

To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:
SE: +46856642704
NE: +31107129163
UK: +443333009270
US: +1646722490

The conference call will be made available on the company's website after the call.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively and a fifth program just initiating clinical development. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com . Follow on Twitter: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:
Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)
Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263
Visiting address: Ideongatan 1
Mailing address: 223 70 LUND
Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50
www.bioinvent.com

Attachments

Invitation to presentation of BioInvent's Year-end report 2021

SOURCE: BioInvent International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/689423/Invitation-to-Presentation-of-BioInvents-Year-end-Report-2021

BIOINVENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.