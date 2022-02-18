FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat das Kursziel für Klöckner & Co nach Jahreseckdaten von 16,10 auf 16,60 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) vor Sondereffekten liege sowohl über der Zielvorgabe als auch über der von Klöckner veröffentlichten Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Lars Vom-Cleff in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Der diesbezügliche Ausblick auf das laufende Quartal überrasche noch deutlich positiver. Vom-Cleff hob daher seine Ebitda-Schätzungen für 2022 und 2023 an./gl/mis



This morning Kloeckner & Co SE prereleased preliminary FY21 EBITDA before material special effects of EUR 848m, which is 6% above company guidance (EUR ~800m) and 4% above company-collected consensus. Kloeckner also published an EUR 130-180m guidance range for Q1/22 adjusted EBITDA, which is ~70% above the latest consensus figure (midpoint) and already represents >50% of full-year FY22E consensus as of this morning. Kloeckner will report its final FY21 results on 9 March, and we expect FY22 guidance on that day as well. Last week's FY21 reporting from ArcelorMittal, ThyssenKrupp and Salzgitter already encouraged us in our positive view on Kloeckner, and the company surprised us positively today, with its persistent pursuit of its price over volume strategy. We therefore have increased our FY22 & FY23 EBITDA forecasts by 15% and 10%, respectively.



