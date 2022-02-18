The "Sportswear Market in Germany 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sportswear market in Germany is poised to grow by $3.36 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by physical and mental fitness benefits associated with extreme sports and improved marketing strategies by key competitors. The study identifies the expansion of distribution networks as one of the prime reasons driving the sportswear market growth in Germany during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The sportswear market in Germany is segmented as below:

By Product

Apparel

Footwear

Wearables

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sportswear market vendors in Germany that include:

adidas AG

hummel AS

Jako AG

ORTLIEB Sportartikel GmbH

Otto Group

PUMA SE

Reusch International S.p.A. AG

Schoffel Sportbekleidung GmbH

uhlsport GmbH

VAUDE Sport GmbH and Co. KG

Also, the sportswear market in Germany analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

