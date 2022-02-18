Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.02.2022 | 12:10
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Statement re Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, February 18

18 February 2022

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC ("the Company")

LEI: 549300ND695NEJ5GP172

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulations

The Company wishes to notify the market that the closed period of the Company in relation to its annual results for the period ended 31 December 2021 will commence on 18 February 2022 (today) and is anticipated to end no sooner than 22 March 2022.

The Company confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a regulatory information service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this period.

Natalia de Sousa
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837846

