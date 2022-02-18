

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' consumer confidence deteriorated to the lowest since October 2020, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -30 in February from -28 in January. The reading deteriorated for the fifth straight month. The score was below the 20-year average of -8 points.



A lower reading was last seen in October 2020.



Among components, the economic climate index decreased to -46 in February from -43 in January. The assessment of the future economic climate and consumers' opinion on the past economic situation were more negative.



The indicator for willingness to buy fell to -20 in February from -18 in the previous month.







