

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer confidence weakened in February, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index fell to -3.2 in February from -1.5 in January. The average for the past six months was 0.5.



The reading remained in the negative territory for a fourth consecutive month.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation decreased to 4.3 in February from 9.5 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation fell to 2.4 in February from 3.2 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year increased to 0.5 in February from -3.2 in January.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation weakened to -6.1 from -5.2 January.



Consumers were less negative towards the big purchases in February as the index reading fell to -17.0 from -11.9 in the previous month.



They expect unemployment to decline over the next year.







