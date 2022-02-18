

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD):



Earnings: -$13.9 million in Q4 vs. $33.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q4 vs. $0.46 in the same period last year. Excluding items, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company reported adjusted earnings of $42.9 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.59 per share Revenue: $1.38 billion in Q4 vs. $1.35 billion in the same period last year.



