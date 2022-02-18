Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU), one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth, today announced that it will report results for the second quarter fiscal 2022 period ended 31 December 2021 on Tuesday, 1 March 2022 at 7:00 AM EST. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 8:00 AM EST and can be accessed via the web at https://ir.manutd.com/.

Separately, the club announces its participation in JP Morgan's Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant Leisure Management Access Forum on 7-8 March 2022; Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Media, Internet Telecom Conference on 14-16 March; and the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on 23-24 March. Investors who wish to schedule meetings with Manchester United should contact their representatives for more information.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 144-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

