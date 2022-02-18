

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $134 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $290 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $163 million or $0.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $1.49 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $134 Mln. vs. $290 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.49 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



