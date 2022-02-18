

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound appreciated against its major opponents in European session on Friday, as risk sentiment improved after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week in an attempt to resolve the Ukraine crisis.



In his remarks at the United Nations Security Council, Blinken said that the only responsible way to resolve the crisis is through diplomacy and dialogue and would hold a meeting with Lavrov, if there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine.



News of US-Russia talks raised hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, helping ease some of tensions in eastern Europe.



Data from the Office for National Statistics showed that UK retail sales recovered at a faster than expected pace in January.



Retail sales volume grew 1.9 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the revised 4 percent decline in December. This was also faster than the expected growth of 1.0 percent.



The pound touched 1-week highs of 157.29 against the yen and 1.2576 against the franc, up from its prior lows of 156.22 and 1.2512, respectively. The pound is seen finding resistance around 160.00 against the yen and 1.28 against the franc.



After falling to 1.3600 at 9:30 pm ET, the pound jumped to an 8-day high of 1.3643 against the greenback. The pound may test resistance around the 1.38 level, if it rises again.



The pound remained higher against the euro, with the pair trading at 0.8339. The currency is on track to pierce its Asian session's fresh 2-week high of 0.8331. It may challenge resistance around the 0.82 level.



Data from the European Central Bank showed that the euro area current account surplus declined in December.



The current account surplus decreased to EUR 23 billion from EUR 24 billion in the previous month.



Looking ahead, Canada retail sales for December and new housing price index for January will be published in the New York session.



Eurozone flash consumer sentiment index for February and U.S. existing home sales for January are due at 10:00 am ET.







