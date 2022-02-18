

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Arconic Corp. (ARNC) initiated its revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 in a range of $9.9 billion to $10.3 billion, assuming LME aluminum price of $3,000/mt and Midwest Premium of $700/mt for the full year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $8.71 billion for the year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ARCONIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de