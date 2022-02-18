

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's average gross wages increased more than expected in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



Average gross wages and salaries rose 9.5 percent year-on-year in January and amounted to PLM 6064.24. Economists had expected a growth of 10.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, average gross wages decreased 8.7 percent in January.



Average paid employment grew 2.3 percent annually in January and amounted to 6459.8 thousand full-time jobs. Economists had forecast a 1.9 percent rise.



On a month-on-month basis, average paid employment rose 1.5 percent in January.







