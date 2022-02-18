Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Lyckegård Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (83/22)

On request of Lyckegård Group AB, company registration number 556757-7597, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 21, 2022 Shares Short name: LYGRD ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15,515,360 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017160575 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 248291 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556757-7597 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 50 Industrials ----------------------------------- 5020 Industrial Goods and Services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.