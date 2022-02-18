

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $62.00 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $23.62 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 97.9% to $495.13 million from $250.21 million last year.



