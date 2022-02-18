The Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

18 February 2022

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc

(the "Company")

Notification of Board changes and Directors' details

Announcement is made in respect of paragraph 9.6.14R of the Listing Rules on behalf of Vivien Gould, non-executive Director.

The Company hereby announces that Vivien Gould, non-executive Director, has been appointed as a director of the board of Third Point Investors Limited with effect from 1 March 2022.

Contact information:

Victoria Hale

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone: 020 3 170 8732