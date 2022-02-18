The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 17 February 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 17 February 2022 113.13p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 111.56p per ordinary share







18 February 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45