JSC Halyk Bank: Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

Changes to the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank

As per the resolution of the Board of Directors of JSC Halyk Bank (hereinafter - the 'Bank'), starting from 10 February 2022 the powers of Mr. Anton Musin as a member of the Management Board were terminated. As a result, the number of members of the Management Board of the Bank has been decreased to 8 people. Starting from 10 February 2022, Mr. Anton Musin was appointed as a Chief Managing Director responsible for IT and Innovations, as part of the senior management team.

About Halyk Bank

Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading financial services group, operating across a variety of segments, including retail, SME & corporate banking, insurance, leasing, brokerage and asset management. Halyk Bank has been listed on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange since 1998, on the London Stock Exchange since 2006 and Astana International Exchange since October 2019.

With total assets of KZT 11,284.5 bn as at 30 September 2021, Halyk Bank is Kazakhstan's leading lender. The Bank has the largest customer base and broadest branch network in Kazakhstan, with 591 branches and outlets across the country. The Bank operates in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan.

