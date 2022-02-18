

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Friday, Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) Board of Directors declared an initial semi-annual regular dividend of $0.25 per share, or approximately $10.4 million, payable on April 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 8, 2022.



In addition, the Board of Directors declared a special dividend of $1.00 per share, or approximately $41.7 million, payable on April 4, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 8, 2022.







