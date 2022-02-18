

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Canada retail sales for December and new housing price index for January are due at 8:30 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the aussie and the yen, it held steady against the greenback and the euro.



The loonie was worth 90.57 against the yen, 1.2703 against the greenback, 1.4425 against the euro and 0.9155 against the aussie at 8:25 am ET.







