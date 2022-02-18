Puerto Rico has 40GW of solar potential, said national lab staff in a webinar. The 100% study will begin by modeling the renewables milestones set by Puerto Rico law.From pv magazine USA The National Renewable Energy Laboratory has launched a two-year process to evaluate paths for Puerto Rico to reach 100% renewables. NREL's base case for its computer modeling will reflect the renewable generation milestones set by Puerto Rico's Act 17: 20% renewable generation by 2022, 40% by 2025, 60% by 2040, and 100% by 2050. Within six months, NREL aims to achieve "a highly involved stakeholder group" to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...