GGII is looking for master distributors and retailers to carry their Hemp Smokables and Wraps, and their new line of The Real Stuff CBD, nutraceutical, and beauty care products

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2022) - Green Globe International Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") plans to exhibit at ASD Market Week in Las Vegas on February 27 - March 2 in booth W10619. Hempacco Co, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of GGII, will occupy half of the booth where it will feature The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables, Rick Ross' Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, and Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps. Green Star Labs, Inc., a fifty-percent owned entity of GGII, will occupy the other half of the booth and introduce its new Real Stuff product line of CBD, nutritional supplement, and beauty care products. The goal is to land master distributors for GGII's entire product lines.

Details of the ASD Market Week 2022:

Show Dates: February 27 - March 2, 2022



Location: Las Vegas Convention Center, North and West Halls

GGII's Booth Number: W10619

Show Times: 9 am - 6 pm PST

Sample Hempacco's latest Hemp CBD Real Stuff Smokables, Hemp Hop Smokables and Wraps, and Cheech & Chong Smokables and Wraps.

Try out Green Star Labs' new Real Stuff CBD, nutraceutical, and beauty care product line.

See the Rick Ross and Cheech & Chong kiosk machines with advertising screens.

GGII will hold private meetings with interested distributors, retailers, wholesalers, and buyers after the show at a daily hosted happy hour at their Westgate Hotel Suite. Distributors can contact the team at (775) 473-1201 for badges and RSVP for evening meetings on February 27, 28, and March 1. ASD Market Week is a huge show that brings the widest selection of wholesale consumer merchandise across two buildings.

"We are excited to be exhibiting for the first time at the ASD Show this year," commented Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII. "We are eager to launch our Real Stuff, Hemp Hop, and Cheech and Chong Smokables to the buyers at ASD. Our brands come with marketing support, merchandising, and salespeople to help open new accounts," continued Sandro Piancone.

"I've been attending the ASD show for 20 years, and it's my favorite show in the world because it is a buying show. People come looking for a product and can buy a master case, pallet, or a truckload," said Jorge Olson, GGII's CMO. "I'm thrilled to be back now with GGII, Hempacco, and Green Star Labs promoting our smokables and new lines of CBD, beauty, and nutraceutical products," concluded Jorge Olson.





GGII at ASD Show Las Vegas 2022

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/114133_GGII%20at%20ASD%20Show%20LV%202022.jpg

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture, market, and sell consumer goods, including herb and hemp smokables rolling paper. It trades on the OTC under the ticker GGII.

Green Globe and its subsidiaries current projects include:

Herb and Cannabinoid Cigarettes, including CBD Cigarettes

Manufacturing hemp rolling papers called hemp blunts

CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products

Online sales of CBD products

Joint Ventures with large distributors and celebrities like Rick Ross and Cheech & Chong

The Real Stuff brand of hemp smokables

