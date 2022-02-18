Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
BUY! 688% Kurspotential? Das übersehene "Elektropferd" für Ihr Depot?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.02.2022 | 15:56
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Departure of Director or Certain Officers

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2022 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:SLRK) and Solera National Bank (the 'Bank'), a national bank and subsidiary of the Company announced that Kreighton Reed, President/Board member, and Peter Lindquist, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer have resigned from the Bank. Mr. Reed's resignation was effective as of the close of business January 24, 2022. Mr. Lindquist's resignation was effective as of the close of business December 10, 2021.

"We thank Kreighton and Peter for their many contributions to Solera" said Solera Bank's Chairman, Mike Quagliano. "Our team continues to move forward and we are focused on delivering top notch customer service to our customers and executing on technology initiatives that will drive our long-term success."

Investor Relations Contacts:

Cheri Walz
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
cwalz@solerabank.com

SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687197/Departure-of-Director-or-Certain-Officers

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.