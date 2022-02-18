The "Future TV Where do European Players Fit into the Future TV landscape?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nature of the doubts surrounding the future of the TV sector is changing. It is now accepted that linear television channels will not disappear overnight, but they will be watched less and less as OTT becomes more popular. This transition is a core industry trend.

As for business models, it's clear that SVOD will continue to develop, although targeted advertising including on TV will be used increasingly and will contribute significantly to the sector's revenue.

The only real unknown for the future TV landscape is the place that Europe's leading media companies will be able to carve out for themselves when competing with US media and tech giants.

This new study explores the latest technological, economic, strategic and consumption trends that are likely to shape the sector in the coming years.

It delivers a snapshot of Europe's current position in the global landscape and of threats to the European industry.

It examines the options available to public policymakers and European corporations that could help forge a brighter future for Europe's audiovisual media industry.

And, finally, it provides forecasts for European market growth, and estimates for European and American players' market share up to 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. The European TV market's structural decline

1.2. American heavyweights will be the prime beneficiaries

1.3. What options are available to European players?

2. The changes at work

2.1. Usage

2.2. The role of data

2.3. Artificial Intelligence

2.4. Extended reality

2.5. The arrival of 5G

2.6. TV content

3. TV video market trends

3.1. TV revenue trends

3.2. SVOD, the new pay TV

3.3. Player strategies accelerating changes in the pay TV landscape

3.4. Advertising going programmatic

3.5. Development of AVOD services

4. Growing competition

4.1. The US majors

4.2. The Internet giants

4.3. Repercussions in Europe

5. Responses available to European players

5.1. Is the European market in danger

5.2. What options are available to European media companies?

5.3. What options are available to European public policymakers?

6. Market forecasts up to 2030

6.1. Europe 2030 Market segments

6.2. Europe 2030 Market forecasts

6.3. Europe 2030 Players' sphere of influence

6.4. Europe 2030 Evolution of European players' weight in the equation

